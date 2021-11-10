Auckland shooting: Fourth man accused of New Lynn murder on the run

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Police are hunting for a fourth person accused of murdering an Auckland father-of-two in New Lynn.

Two men and a woman were arrested and charged yesterday with murder, accused of fatally shooting Robert James Hart, 40, in a driveway on Great North Rd on Friday.

But a fourth person, Dylan Hames Mitchell Harris, is still on the run.

He has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

Police are appealing for the public to help them locate the 35-year-old, who has "significant" gang connections across the North Island.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," said Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton.

Dylan James Mitchell Harris, 35, is considered dangerous and has "significant" gang connections. Photo / NZ Police

Harris is around 182cm tall, of medium build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees Harris should call 111 immediately.

People with information can also contact the inquiry team directly on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Today's appeal follows a search warrant conducted in West Auckland yesterday.

Two men and a woman jointly charged with murder are scheduled to appear in Waitakere District Court today.

- More to come