New Lynn absconder: Person required to self-isolate still on the run

Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

A person required to self-isolate at a West Auckland property remains on the run today.

The person left the New Lynn property about 8.30am on Saturday and police have been searching for him since.

The person was subject to a requirement to self-isolate at the property, police said.

Police today confirmed the person was yet to be found and officers were actively trying to locate the person.

It comes after a series of incidents in relation to people escaping from isolation facilities.

A community case staying at the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie Managed Isolation Facility allegedly escaped at about 12.50pm on Saturday, but was located by police shortly after and taken into custody.

The individual is a Covid-19 positive community case who has been in MIQ since October 23.

Meanwhile, two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have escaped from Jet Park Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility and are yet to be found. It is unclear if these incidents are connected.

Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King said two people fled at 4.45pm on Saturday and police were working alongside MIQ staff to locate them.

"The fact that people have absconded from two of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach," she said.