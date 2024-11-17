“We believe this is historic footage,” the spokeswoman said.

All prisoners who were found with a phone faced disciplinary charges and were reported to police.

“We understand that images of prisoners online will cause distress to the victims of their offending,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have contacted the social media site about this post. Whenever we become aware of images or video posted on social media platforms, we ask the social media company to remove the offensive material.”

The @caposnake account, believed to be linked to a King Cobras member, has uploaded seven videos, including one featuring prison guards standing outside a cell.

One video, of a group of prisoners exercising, has been watched 115,000 times after being uploaded less than 24 hours ago. Its title appears to mock authorities which shut down the previous account: “Always Active, We Ain’t Going Anywhere”.

Other videos show a group of inmates, some heavily tattooed, posing and making gang signs.

A video filmed of a staff search inside Auckland South Corrections Facility at Wiri went viral. Now the prisoner's phone has been confiscated. Photo / caposnake

Last week, a Serco spokeswoman confirmed that a prisoner used a mobile phone from within a cell to record a staff search. The phone was found and removed.

Serco said that contraband was a challenge facing all New Zealand prisons.

In recent years, several prison officers have been prosecuted for smuggling contraband including phones.

In 2017, an officer who was working at Mt Eden prison when it was operated by Serco was sentenced to home detention for smuggling tobacco, cellphones, and prepaid calling cards to inmates in 2015.

Several people were charged with corruption and bribery after an investigation into corrupt guards at Rimutaka Prison in Wellington last year.

Earlier this year, former Spring Hill prison officer Scott Topham was jailed for two years for smuggling drugs into the Waikato prison in exchange for $3200 from a Black Power member.

Last month, a member of the Comancheros admitted his role in using smuggled cellphones to orchestrate a 200kg meth import from behind bars at Rimutaka.

And two years ago, the Herald revealed prisoners at Paremoremo were filming themselves behind bars and posting the clips to TikTok.