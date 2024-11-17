“We have contacted the social media site about this post. Whenever we become aware of images or video posted on social media platforms, we ask the social media company to remove the offensive material.”
The @caposnake account, believed to be linked to a King Cobras member, has uploaded seven videos, including one featuring prison guards standing outside a cell.
One video, of a group of prisoners exercising, has been watched 115,000 times after being uploaded less than 24 hours ago. Its title appears to mock authorities which shut down the previous account: “Always Active, We Ain’t Going Anywhere”.
Other videos show a group of inmates, some heavily tattooed, posing and making gang signs.
Last week, a Serco spokeswoman confirmed that a prisoner used a mobile phone from within a cell to record a staff search. The phone was found and removed.
Serco said that contraband was a challenge facing all New Zealand prisons.
In recent years, several prison officers have been prosecuted for smuggling contraband including phones.