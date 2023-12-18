Rimutaka Prison is located in Trentham, Upper Hutt. Photo / Ross Setford

Six people have been charged with offences related to corruption and bribery after an extensive police organised crime investigation into suspected corrupt guards at Rimutaka Prison.

The accused, who range in age from 37 to 50, have been charged with bribery and corruption. One is a prisoner, one is a current employee, one is a member of the public and the others are former employees.

The people charged, hailing from Hawke’s Bay, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Auckland, will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

The Attorney General had to approve the prosecution of the corruption and bribery allegations.

Operation Portia was launched in 2020 after Operation Dory, a drug-related investigation at Rimutaka Prison.

The court has already heard cases involving the participants in Operation Dory.

Police spoke with about 200 individuals as part of Operation Portia, including witnesses, employees of the Department of Corrections, and prisoners.

Techniques used in the inquiry included combing through hours of CCTV footage, bank records, and phone interrogations, according to a police spokesperson.

“Police have worked closely and collaboratively with Corrections management and both organisations are committed to working towards preventing corruption and other criminal offending,” the spokesperson said.

“Police have also been able to provide information to Corrections that has supported the prison to strengthen its management of some systems and processes.

“This has been an incredibly complex and dynamic investigation with a lot of moving parts.”

Operation Portia detectives found allegations of assault and one instance of document used in addition to corruption and bribery offences.

Staff members of Wellington District Police conducted these investigations, which led to the charging of five individuals.

One prosecution is still pending, while the court has addressed the other four.

The charges of bribery and corruption brought forth as part of Operation Portia are unrelated to these investigations and the people found guilty.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.








