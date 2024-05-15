Former Spring Hill prison officer Scott Topham, of Pukekohe, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek.

Former Spring Hill prison officer Scott Topham didn’t take too much persuading by a Black Power prisoner to smuggle in drugs in exchange for cash.

That prisoner, Isaac Hoeta, and fellow co-offender Jahmin Kawhena, who was not a prisoner, already had a plan should Topham refuse or start asking questions.

But Hoeta’s request, in May of 2021, was successful as Topham agreed to smuggle in contraband for $3200.

While he successfully took in two packages, Judge Philip Crayton said at Topham’s sentencing in the Hamilton District Court today it remained unclear exactly what was in those packages.

When the 43-year-old was caught with another parcel in his vehicle, after arriving at work on July 7, 2021, he was arrested.

Corrections staff found three packages “heavily wrapped” in cling film and duct tape containing 1.75g of methamphetamine, 21.1g of cannabis, 15.8g of synthetic cannabis, and 163.5g of tobacco.

Topham intended to fight three charges of corruption, one of possession of cannabis and two of possession of unauthorised items but pleaded guilty a week before his trial was due to begin in February.

At his sentencing, the court heard Hoeta was a remand prisoner at Spring Hill in May 2021, while Kawhena was a gang prospect and would become the “conduit” between Topham and Hoeta.

On May 5, Topham agreed to take a package into the prison in exchange for $1000, and he was told how the package should be wrapped.

Kawhena and Topham met at the Mercer Mobil on May 8 and the exchange was made, with Topham wearing his Department of Corrections uniform so he could be identified.

On June 1, Hoeta contacted Kawhena for Topham to bring in another package. Topham was paid $1200 and delivered the package on June 7, with a portion of its contents given to Hoeta.

A third consignment was organised, with Topham again paid $1200.

He had it in his vehicle as he arrived at the prison on July 7 when Corrections were carrying out a checkpoint to search vehicles.

Topham admitted he had cannabis on him but said it was for personal use.

‘Wilfully blind’

In court, Crown solicitor Amy Alcock said while they couldn’t prove what was in the first two packages, Topham was ultimately “wilfully blind” to the contents.

He also held a position of trust and undermined the prison system putting staff and fellow prisoners at risk.

Topham had training on “getting got” - getting bribed by a prisoner - and what to do.

“That’s what happened here. He was got,” she said.

‘I’m an idiot’

Topham’s counsel Mark Strum battled to keep him out of prison.

Sturm told Judge Crayton it was a “daunting day” for his client, however “he was the author of his own demise”.

“Nevertheless it’s a particularly sorry day ... to see someone who is supposed to be assisting with [justice] to find himself instead on the end of it.

“In his police interview, straight away he accepted [he was] an ‘idiot’. In reality, it’s worse than that,” adding Topham said he didn’t know there was meth in the package, but he could smell the cannabis.

Sturm said it was “difficult to explain” why Topham offended, however, he was “relatively inexperienced” in the job, had dealt with some “troubling cases” and had money problems.

In hindsight, he ought to have sought support but being an “adult male” he kept it to himself.

“When he was approached by an inmate he succumbed and succumbed too easily.”

The amount of money he received was low, given he’d lost his career and his previous good character, all “for the sake of a few thousand dollars”.

He now had a new job, strong family support, was considered a low risk of reoffending, and offered to be used as a “case study” by Corrections for other staff to prevent it from happening again.

“He’s had an astonishing fall from grace and I invite you to deal with him by way of home detention,” Sturm submitted.

‘There’s nothing more valuable than drugs’

Judge Crayton said that while he may not have known what was in the package, Topham “didn’t want to know” either.

“You shut your mind to it.”

It didn’t take a lot of common sense to work out that it had “significant value”.

“And of course in the prison system, there is nothing more valuable than drugs.”

However, by bringing in drugs and giving them to Hoeta it increased his power in the prison, as a senior gang member.

It also created an atmosphere where other prison officers would also be approached.

The judge said it was essential for public order that public servants could be trusted.

“You succumbed to temptation ... I realise that the reward was not great but there was no other explanation for your involvement other than personal gain.”

Finding his offending was too serious for anything other than jail, Judge Crayton sent him to prison for two years, one month, and three weeks.

Kawhena, who has since left gang life, was today sentenced to eight months’ home detention for his role.

