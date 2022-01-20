Spring Hill prison officer facing corruption charges gives up suppression bid

Scott Topham was a prison officer at Spring Hill Prison in Waikato. He's fighting seven charges which include corruption. Photo / Michael Craig

Scott Topham was a prison officer at Spring Hill Prison in Waikato. He's fighting seven charges which include corruption. Photo / Michael Craig

A Spring Hill prison officer facing multiple charges of corruption for allegedly smuggling drugs and tobacco has given up his bid for name suppression.

However, Scott Topham, 40, is fighting the seven charges he is facing in the Hamilton District Court.

Through his lawyer, Mark Sturm, he entered not guilty pleas to three charges of accepting bribes, breaching the Corrections Act, possession of a non-approved psychoactive product for supply and possession of cannabis for supply in June last year.

The bribery charges relate to alleged incidents between May 8 and July 1 in which he is accused of accepting bribes of $1000 and two worth $1200 to smuggle in goods to Spring Hill prison in his capacity as a corrections officer.

Two of the charges carry a maximum prison term of seven years.

Topham, of Pukekohe, was excused from attending court to enter his pleas.

Sturm confirmed to Judge Bill Lawson that his client had given up his bid for continued name suppression, and elected trial by jury on his client's behalf.

Topham was remanded to reappear in court for a case review hearing in March.