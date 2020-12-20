Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

New $400m road linking Whangaparaoa Peninsula with SH1 a step closer

4 minutes to read

Artist impression of the Penlink road. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

A start on fixing one of Auckland's worst roading bottlenecks is tantalisingly close for the residents of Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

Decades after it was first mooted, the two-lane Penlink road connecting the burgeoning population on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.