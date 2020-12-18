Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Northport to Auckland Christmas convoy thins out with most containers picked up

3 minutes to read

The Christmas imports ship Constantinos P was the biggest ever to tie up at Northport. Photo / Supplied

By:

Herald business writer

The bulk of Christmas containers at Northport have now been dispatched by truck south, with 280 boxes still to be shifted from the Northland gateway's wharves.

Of these, 49 containers are on hold by Customs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.