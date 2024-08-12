AOS members wait in a neighbouring property during the hostage situation at a house in Motueka St, Nelson on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

AOS members wait in a neighbouring property during the hostage situation at a house in Motueka St, Nelson on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

A dramatic hostage situation in Nelson has been resolved after 15 hours, with a 56-year-old man expected to face a charge of kidnapping today in court.

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Tasman’s district commander, said a man was taken into custody safely just before 2am, with the other person at the address safe and unhurt.

The 15-and-a-half hour hostage situation began at a house on Motueka St at 10.15am on Monday, with a family-harm incident being reported to emergency services.

Four people were in the house at the time, with the surrounding area cordoned off as a precaution while police negotiated with a man inside.