Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Nelson hostage incident resolved, man facing kidnapping charge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
AOS members wait in a neighbouring property during the hostage situation at a house in Motueka St, Nelson on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

AOS members wait in a neighbouring property during the hostage situation at a house in Motueka St, Nelson on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

A dramatic hostage situation in Nelson has been resolved after 15 hours, with a 56-year-old man expected to face a charge of kidnapping today in court.

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Tasman’s district commander, said a man was taken into custody safely just before 2am, with the other person at the address safe and unhurt.

The 15-and-a-half hour hostage situation began at a house on Motueka St at 10.15am on Monday, with a family-harm incident being reported to emergency services.

Four people were in the house at the time, with the surrounding area cordoned off as a precaution while police negotiated with a man inside.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Officers from the Armed Offenders’ Squad could be seen on Motueka St while local schools and nearby Nelson Hospital were put into lockdown for several hours.

Armed Offenders Squad officers at Motueka St on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff
Armed Offenders Squad officers at Motueka St on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

In an update shortly after 5pm, Thompson said two people had left the address since the morning.

“Both are reported to be uninjured, with one being transported to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.”

Thompson this morning said a “significant police resource” had been deployed to the incident, including police negotiation staff and officers from Canterbury and Wellington.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Nearby Nelson Hospital was put into lockdown while police negotiated with a man in a house on Motueka St on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff
Nearby Nelson Hospital was put into lockdown while police negotiated with a man in a house on Motueka St on Monday. Photo / Tim Cuff

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved, and those victims are being offered ongoing support.”

She thanked the community, especially those in the surrounding areas “for their patience and cooperation throughout what was a very unsettling time”.

“I would also like to thank all our staff for their incredible dedication and hard work to ensuring this incident was resolved safely.”

A 56-year-old man was expected to face a kidnapping charge in Nelson District Court today, she said.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand