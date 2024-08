Armed police are responding to an incident in Nelson this morning. Photo / Supplied

Two schools and a hospital are in lockdown and residents have been told to stay away while police respond to an incident in Nelson this morning.

Police have blocked off roads as they react to the incident on Motueka Street.

“Two nearby schools and the hospital have been placed into lockdown as a precaution,” a police spokesperson said.

Nelson Top 10 Holiday Park is also in lockdown.