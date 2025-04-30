President of the Aotearoa NZ Committee at the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, Dr Hamish McCay, said the Government doesn’t have a clear solution.
“A strike action is absolutely the last resort for healthcare workers. This decision highlights just how urgent the need for change is.”
McCay said the strike underscores concern that cuts to the health budget will worsen the healthcare workforce crisis.
“The Government’s Healthcare Workforce Plan recognises that we need at least an additional 3450 doctors over the next nine years, yet the Government has not articulated a clear pathway to achieving that goal and has slashed the health budget.”
McCay said the demand for medical specialists has continued to grow at the same time that the healthcare system is facing a severe workforce shortage.
“This has meant that doctors and other health professionals have been navigating unsustainable workloads and inadequate working conditions.”
“This isn’t how we fix the health system,” Brown said. “It’s a decision that will hurt patients.”
Health NZ advised patients that, unless contacted, they should attend any scheduled appointments or treatments. People with non-urgent health conditions should contact their GP in the first instance.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news.
