Sutherland called the strike significant, and the focus would be on keeping hospitals safe today.

“We’re well prepared, we’ve done a lot of planning... we’re working closely with the union.

“The bigger issue is those deferrals, those postponements of care,” Sutherland said.

About 370 perioperative nurses working at Auckland City Hospital, Starship Hospital and Greenlane Clinical Centre are striking.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) chief executive Paul Goulter said Health NZ is attempting not to pay nurses for involuntary overtime.

“They are fed up with their goodwill being taken advantage of. They have sacrificed enough and want recognition for the years of work they have done.“

Goulter said the perioperative nurses have been doing involuntary and unpaid overtime for years because “they put their patients first”.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) chief executive Paul Goulter. Photo / File

The senior doctors are being represented by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) in the union’s first 24-hour strike since it was established in 1989.

President of the Aotearoa NZ Committee at the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, Dr Hamish McCay, said the Government doesn’t have a clear solution.

“A strike action is absolutely the last resort for healthcare workers. This decision highlights just how urgent the need for change is.”

McCay said the strike underscores concern that cuts to the health budget will worsen the healthcare workforce crisis.

“The Government’s Healthcare Workforce Plan recognises that we need at least an additional 3450 doctors over the next nine years, yet the Government has not articulated a clear pathway to achieving that goal and has slashed the health budget.”

McCay said the demand for medical specialists has continued to grow at the same time that the healthcare system is facing a severe workforce shortage.

“This has meant that doctors and other health professionals have been navigating unsustainable workloads and inadequate working conditions.”

Health Minister Simeon Brown expressed disappointment with the union, saying the strike would affect patient care.

“This isn’t how we fix the health system,” Brown said. “It’s a decision that will hurt patients.”

Health NZ advised patients that, unless contacted, they should attend any scheduled appointments or treatments. People with non-urgent health conditions should contact their GP in the first instance.

