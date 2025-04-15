Senior doctors to go on strike for 24 hours on May 1 over pay rates, understaffing

Hospital specialists were seeking a 12% pay rise, and Dalton said they were being offered around 1% to 1.5%.

One of the sticking points was that Resident Medical Officers (RMOs), also known as junior doctors, received a significant settlement last year, which meant pay rates had become unbalanced.

“We’ve got people completing their training here in New Zealand, about to take up their first specialist appointment and contemplating a pay drop,” Dalton said. “It is important that specialists earn more than the doctors they are required to train and supervise.”

Dalton also said specialists with 15 years of experience were earning less than a first-year specialist in New South Wales.

Health NZ and Health Minister Simeon Brown expressed disappointment with the union, saying the strike would affect patient care.

“This isn’t how we fix the health system,” Brown said. “It’s a decision that will hurt patients.”

Health NZ chief clinical officer Dr Richard Sullivan said if the strike went ahead, it could lead to 4300 elective surgeries or specialist appointments being cancelled. Between 3000 and 4300 radiology procedures could also be postponed.

“We remain focussed on reaching a settlement with ASMS and avoid any disruption to patients and the wider health system.

“We believe that proposals presented in bargaining to date are fair given the current economic situation.”

ASMS was working with Health NZ to ensure that there would be enough staff working on May 1 to ensure adequate patient care was provided. Non-union members, locums, and some members would be used to fill staffing gaps in hospitals.

Dalton said little was being done to address worsening staffing gaps in hospitals. Shortages at regional hospitals in Nelson and Gisborne were at crisis levels.

“Te Whatu Ora paid out nearly $400m in contingent workforce in the last year. That means locums and short-term staff to fill gaps in the moment. That is down the gurgler — some care was provided but it is not an investment in the future.”

Sullivan said hospitals and emergency departments would remain open on May 1, and health professionals would be available to ensure continuity of “critical health services”.

“To maintain patient safety, some clinics will be closed, and planned care appointments will be postponed. All patients impacted by the strike will be contacted directly by hospital staff.

“Any appointments that are deferred due to the strike action will be rescheduled for the next available opportunity.”

Health NZ advised patients that unless contacted, they should attend any scheduled appointments or treatments. People with non-urgent health conditions should contact their GP in the first instance.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues.

