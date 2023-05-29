Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

National’s new housing density policy gets a mixed reaction in Auckland

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
The bipartisan agreement was agreed in 2021 to provide more housing in Auckland and other big cities. Photo / File

The bipartisan agreement was agreed in 2021 to provide more housing in Auckland and other big cities. Photo / File

Auckland’s Character Coalition is calling for a major rethink on housing density legislation after National abandoned a bipartisan agreement and announced its own housing policy.

“The bipartisan changes were always a sledgehammer to fix a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand