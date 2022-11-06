National Party leader, Christopher Luxon addresses media following Labour's $189m childcare subsidy announcement. Video / Jed Bradley

National leader Christopher Luxon has labelled the Government’s substantial $189 million boost to the country’s childcare subsidies scheme as “band-aid economics”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced changes this afternoon that will see more than half of families qualify for subsidies on their children’s pre and after-school care.

The policy was outlined by Ardern in her speech to the Labour Party conference today as a way to ease the cost-of-living pressure on families on low to middle incomes.

Ardern also announced what the increases to Working for Families tax credits will be from April next year, after they are adjusted for inflation. - increases expected to cost about $26 million.

Speaking to media from the Shore Road Reserve in Auckland’s Remuera, Luxon said the move was “band-aid economics”.

“The core issue is there is no economic plan to address the issue of inflation,” Luxon said.

“We support it, it’s fine as it is, the real issue is that the government needs to get to core of what is driving inflation,” he said.

Luxon says a “proper economic plan” is required, removing immigration bottle necks and disciplined spending.

He said Labour “is deflecting and distracting from their own economic inadequacy”.

Asked if Labour was nervous about next year’s election, Luxon says he can’t see a Government with a plan to help New Zealanders get ahead.

“I think next year’s election will be a very close one,” he said.

The childcare subsidy changes will significantly boost the income thresholds for eligibility for childcare subsidies, worth more than $200 a week for some families.

It starts in April next year and cost an extra $189.391 million over four years.

It will mean about 10,000 more children are eligible and the subsidies will increase for many of those who already qualify. More than half of all families with children will be eligible for the subsidies which cover childcare, and before and after-school care.





The Working for Families family tax credit will increase from April next year – it is pegged to inflation and high inflation has meant a bigger increase than usual. That increase will benefit about 60 per cent of families who get it. The Best Start payment for those with new babies will also lift by $4 a week.







