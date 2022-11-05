Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to unveil new cost of living measure today

PM Jacinda Ardern talks one-on-one to NZ Herald political editor Claire Trevett about her Labour leadership, multiple reforms by Government & when's the wedding? Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak at the Labour Party Conference this afternoon where she is expected to unveil a new measure aimed at helping with the cost of living – a topic she has said is the government’s top priority.

The conference – the first since 2019 in which all delegates have been able to attend in person – comes as Labour prepares for the election year ahead, one both Ardern and Grant Roberson have said they expect to be a close-run thing.

The party is struggling in the polls after its landslide 2020 result and is under pressure to help address high inflation and rising interest rates. In its response to those pressures on households, the government has cut fuel taxes and offered half-price public transport until January next year. The cost of living payment also went out to people with incomes of less than $70,000 - $350 worth of cash paid out over three months.

However, inflation has remained high longer than expected and Ardern has said the Government is looking at other ways to offer targeted help – without adding to inflation.

Ardern’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis spoke to the conference, delivering a defence of the Government’s action on climate change. He added his own criticisms of the National Party – following on from those of Ardern and Grant Robertson the day before.

In a speech with dollops of humour, Davis accused National of “suffering from small-mindedness” and questioned what the Opposition’s policy was on climate change.

“it’s called pothole of the week,” he said, having a poke at National’s social media campaign encouraging people to send in photos of bad potholes. “Taking a photo of a pothole out by your mailbox is their answer.”

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He recalled his younger days, when he worked tar-sealing roads.

“People think politicians have power, but I never experienced as much power as when I held a stop/ go sign. I know a little bit about potholes. In fact I used to fix potholes.

“The more severe the weather, the more traffic, the more potholes.

“The first cause of potholes is ignored by the opposition, the second cause of potholes is encouraged by the opposition.”

Davis took aim at National’s opposition to a methane emissions tax on farmers, and its opposition to the clean car feebates scheme. He argued that while farmers objected to the costs of plan for a methane emissions tax, the bigger cost to them was from climate change and its effects such as floods.

“The government budgets $530,000 a year to help farmers affected by extreme weather events. However, the average annual spend over the last five years has been just shy of $5 million.”

Davis said it would be easy to give in on taking action for electoral gain.

But he did not believe Labour had done that. “This government will always face criticism for our decisions.

We must not be worn down by those who try to chip away at us with their insults… their misinformation - their pettiness, and their lack of courage.”

The conference began on Friday and wraps up this afternoon, when new party President Jill Day will take over the reins from the outgoing Claire Szabo.