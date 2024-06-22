Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum, communications and marketing manager Briar Robb, and people and culture manager Rachelle Andrews at the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand awards where Robb was named Young Practitioner of the Year.

Eastland Port communications and marketing manager Briar Robb has been recognised nationally for her work in steering the port’s public relations.

The 27-year-old has been honoured with the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand’s Sally Logan-Milne Young Practitioner of the Year award.

Judges praised her adept management of challenges at Eastland Port, where she operates as a sole practitioner.

“Over the past five years, she has engaged the Tairāwhiti community by showcasing Eastland Port’s personnel, projects and innovations,” judges said.

Robb said she was “so shocked” when she heard her name announced as the winner and was “so proud to fly the Gizzy flag” at the awards held in Auckland.

“It shows that working in regional New Zealand does not limit one’s ability to gain a wide range of public relations and communications experience.

“In regional public relations you do everything ... photography, social media, internal communication, websites, video, media, events, and public consultation.

“It makes for a compelling and thought-provoking job.”

She has held similar roles at EIT Tairāwhiti, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti, and the regional health board.

Robb credits former Eastland Group communications manager Suzanne Winterflood for her mentorship and invaluable skills, and Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum for enabling her to innovate and lead impactful campaigns.

“It’s a privilege to humanise the hard-working people behind the gates at the port,” Robb said.

“Tying their contributions into our infrastructure is the work I am most proud of.”

Robb said as a teenager she could not wait to leave Gisborne, but after a few years at university she became eager to return home, and ultimately discovered a satisfying professional career.

“I feel like my journey exemplifies how unexpected paths can lead to a fulfilling and impactful career. Hopefully, I can inspire others to explore opportunities in regional areas and beyond.”

She looks forward to sharing her passion with Gisborne Girls’ High School students in the coming weeks.

“When I was at Girls’ High, I had no idea what public relations was. It wasn’t until halfway through my first year of a management degree that I heard about it and realised it was much more suited to my strengths and passions — people and creativity.

“Fast forward to today, and on any given day I can be on board a tugboat, designing artwork for port open days, or shooting footage for a new video.

“I get to meet so many different people and no two days are the same, and I look forward to sharing that with the students.”







