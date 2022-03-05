National Party leader Chris Luxon delivering his 'state of the nation' speech this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

National Party leader Chris Luxon delivering his 'state of the nation' speech this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is giving his first state of the nation address.

Luxon has begun by acknowledging the "unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine".

"It is heartbreaking to see Ukrainians who just over a week ago were like us going about their everyday lives – dropping the kids to school, going to work, shopping at the supermarket – now having to fight for their country. Their bravery has been inspiring to us all."

Luxon is speaking to an audience in Auckland. A planned address earlier this year was delayed because of Covid-19.

Luxon says he came to politics with a "different background from most politicians".

He spoke of his upbringing and his parents.

His father was a salesman, from whom he learned to have "ambition and never settle for mediocrity".

From his mother he learned about "people, relationships and from her I got my sense of humour". She went on to be a psychotherapist and counsellor.

"From her I learnt that life can be complicated, messy and hard – and that we all have a responsibility to support those that are doing it tough."

He said he was proud of his achievements in business, but his "greatest achievement" was convincing his wife Amanda to marry him and their two children.

"Being a husband and a father will forever be the role that defines me. Nothing else comes close."

His first job was at McDonalds, and he worked in a drive-through. After university he joined Unilever.

"Living and working across the globe for 16 years I saw the good and bad of different political systems."

He referenced how several Labour Party MPs said they were proud socialists.

"Whatever you call it, Labour has time and again shown us that it thinks it alone knows what is best for Kiwis and their communities.

"They don't trust us to make decisions for ourselves and our families – they insist more and more things should be dictated by politicians and bureaucrats in Wellington.

"I simply do not agree."

He spoke of living in Moscow and developing a sense "socialism – in terms of Government control of everyday life and lack of rewards for hard work – had abjectly failed and actually created misery".

He spoke of returning to New Zealand and leading Air New Zealand and its 12,000 employees.

"These experiences shaped my belief that business has a responsibility to engage on the economic, social and environmental issues that will ultimately strengthen our society."

He said he joined National because he wants New Zealand to "realise its maximum potential, and to help build a society where every Kiwi can flourish and get ahead".

"Where communities aren't dictated to by politicians in Wellington.

"Where if you work hard you can afford to buy a house.

"Where we support those who are doing it tough.

"Where our public health and education systems are first-class for all Kiwis.

"Where we protect our natural environment and play our part on climate change."

He was critical of the Ardern Government, saying it was "all spin and no action".

He railed against Labour policies including Three Waters, said the Government was "deeply suspicious of business", yet led a public sector that could not deliver.

Kiwis were frustrated, and that was leading to division, he said.

Young people were locked out of the housing market while rent was up $140 a week under Labour. Climate policies were filing, real wages falling, education going backwards and child poverty increasing.

"These aren't the signs of a nation at its best.

"They're signs of Labour's low expectations and a lack of faith in people's ability to succeed.

"We're missing trust."

Luxon and his finance spokesman Simon Bridges hammered out tax policies over the summer, and since the start of the year have increasingly turned their attacks on the Government to an economic front.

Today he could reveal whether National intends to stick with its policy of indexation of income tax thresholds.

Luxon has also called for the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax to be dumped, and National has opposed other taxation changes the Government has made, including the new top tax rate, increasing the bright line test for property buying and scrapping interest deductibility on investment properties.

In recent weeks Luxon has challenged Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Question Time on the rising cost of living, including fuel prices, and shortage of affordable houses.

Last week Luxon challenged Ardern to name tools the Government could use to trim inflation - essentially goading Ardern to promise to cut spending.

Luxon singled out the Government's decision to spend "billions on vanity projects like underground trams" as a particularly egregious funding choice.

Two weeks ago Luxon delivered a major speech on the Government's Covid-19 response, while addressing concerns of protesters at Parliament.

He said New Zealand had become "a society divided" under the Labour Government and it was time to phase out vaccine mandates.

"The Prime Minister talks about the team of five million, but actually she leads the most divisive Government in recent memory," he said.

"Renters versus landlords. Business owners versus workers. Farmers versus cities. Kiwis at home versus those stuck abroad. The vaccinated versus the unvaccinated."

Ardern responded saying his comments were "dangerously close to sympathy" with the protesters.

Since Luxon became leader of the National Party in December there has been a steady growth in support for the party, largely at the expense of Act.

The Curia poll for February had Labour - up 1 percentage point - at 42 per cent, just four points ahead of National on 38 per cent. National gained 5 percentage points on January.