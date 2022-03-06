Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sasha Borissenko: Climate Change Commission on trial - what happens next

5 minutes to read
Climate Change minister James Shaw defended plans to introduce slow, steady national emissions cuts rather than more ambitious action. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Climate Change minister James Shaw defended plans to introduce slow, steady national emissions cuts rather than more ambitious action. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Sasha Borissenko

While the Parliament grounds were literally burning last week, the rest of the world is heating up, which is one of the reasons why Lawyers for Climate Action NZ Inc (LCANZI) has taken on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.