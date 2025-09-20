Man charged after laser pointed at planes near Wellington Airport
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
Air Traffic Control at Wellington Airport reported that two planes had been targeted by a laser. Photo / file
A man is before the courts after a laser was pointed at two commercial aircraft in Wellington on Saturday.
Around 6.45pm, police were alerted by Air Traffic Control that a plane preparing to land at Wellington Airport had been targeted by a laser. Five minutes later, a second plane
reported the same.
The laser appeared to come from Stokes Valley. An officer already in the area responded and, within 10 minutes, located a man with a laser. He was taken into custody.
An officer already in Stokes Valley on unrelated matters was able to respond, and within 10 minutes, the man was located with a laser and taken into custody.
Police say pointing a laser at any aircraft is extremely dangerous and warn that offenders will be held to account.