Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Man charged after laser pointed at planes near Wellington Airport

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Air Traffic Control at Wellington Airport reported that two planes had been targeted by a laser. Photo / file

Air Traffic Control at Wellington Airport reported that two planes had been targeted by a laser. Photo / file

A man is before the courts after a laser was pointed at two commercial aircraft in Wellington on Saturday.

Around 6.45pm, police were alerted by Air Traffic Control that a plane preparing to land at Wellington Airport had been targeted by a laser. Five minutes later, a second plane

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save