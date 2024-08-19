Originally published by Māori Television

The Māngere Electorate – New Zealand National Party Facebook page is under fire after leaving comments on Te Ao Māori News’ Facebook livestream of the political parties’ pōwhiri at Turangawaewae marae for the Koroneihana.

“It’s always Māori putting down Māori the most. Māori can never be united people! The comments show it all!” Māngere Electorate – New Zealand National Party Facebook page commented.

This followed many viewers’ comments on Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka’s whaikōrero, labelling him as a “sellout”.

Some people responded to the initial comment upset, with the account clapping back a few minutes later.