Barbara Kuriger has been in a dispute with the Ministry for Primary Industries since 2017.

The MP for Taranaki-King Country has resigned from her portfolios due to a "personal dispute" her family is in with the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Barbara Kuriger accepted there was a conflict of interest and resigned from the portfolio, National leader Christopher Luxon said today.

"I discussed this with Ms Kuriger and she accepts that this is a significant conflict of interest and the failure to recognise it and to take steps to manage this conflict has been a serious lapse of judgment," Luxon said.

"On this basis, Ms Kuriger felt it appropriate to resign from her portfolios."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller becomes National's acting agriculture, biosecurity and food safety spokesman.

Luxon said he was planning a wider reshuffle of portfolios "in the coming months".

Kuriger said in a statement that her family had been in a dispute with the Ministry for Primary Industries "over events that occurred in 2017".

"This has created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities and in order to continue to support my family, I am stepping aside," she said.

"Although the dispute is, for me, a personal matter which I have endeavoured at all times to keep separate from my professional role, I accept there has been a conflict of interest which I should have recognised sooner, and managed.

"While the dispute is ongoing, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

The Herald has been unable to reach Kuriger to confirm the exact 2017 events she is referring to.

Kuriger's son Tony was in 2020 convicted of animal cruelty offences, relating to charges from 2016 and 2017 when he was a sharemilker on a farm in Hukanui, north of Eketahuna.

As a result of an investigation involving the Ministry for Primary Industries, more than 20 cows were euthanised while others had amputations as a result of lameness.

Tony Kuriger was convicted for not removing bandages from cows, some of which led to maggot infestations, the court heard.