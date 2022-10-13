Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Letters: On farm emissions, meat works, air quality, and Auckland's mayor

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Agricultural emissions mainly come through methane - burped out by ruminant livestock like cattle, sheep and deer - but also from nitrous oxide, via sources like fertiliser and urine.

Agricultural emissions mainly come through methane - burped out by ruminant livestock like cattle, sheep and deer - but also from nitrous oxide, via sources like fertiliser and urine.

Selling doubt and fear
Owen Jennings (NZ Herald, October 13) amplifies the real-life uncertainties of difficult policy into catatonic confusion and points to some vague "international research" that is supposed to erase all previous

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand