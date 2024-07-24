Advertisement
Updated

Napier: Two of Marine Parade’s iconic Norfolk pines cut down

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
The first Norfolk pine tree to be brought down on Thursday morning. Photo / Doug Laing

Two of the iconic Norfolk pines which have lined Napier’s Marine Parade for more than a century have been cut down.

Crews from Clive firm Superior Exterior Treecare, assisted by a crane, started lopping the trees about 8am on Thursday, with the Napier City Council saying they’d been assessed unsafe after being damaged by the extremes of a fire at the vacated Kiwi Keith’s backpackers lodge, which burnt down in August 2023.

A condition assessment concluded the trees could not be saved, staff said.

“There was the risk of branches or the trees falling on vehicles or people during weather events or high winds,” staff said. “Removing the trees is the safest option given these risks.”

The trees were planted well over 100 years ago, and could have lived for another 100 had they not been damaged.

About 20 metres apart, on the Marine Parade media strip on a section between Albion and Vautier streets, which also includes the famed Six Sisters villas, the Norfolks will be replaced by the planting of a single Norfolk.

Workers bringing down one of the trees with the help of a crane. Photo / Doug Laing
The parking precinct on the western side of the parade was closed throughout the major work, taking about and the northbound lane of the through-road on the seaward side was also out of action during the works.

Crews were also seen securing fencing across the front of the fire scene, where a damaged two-storey remains, apparently still used by squatters along side the partly-cleared portion where the early-morning fire razed the main lodge building11 months ago.

