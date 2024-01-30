State Highway 51 is getting big changes between Napier and Clive. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Troubled century-old Norfolk pines towards the port end of Marine Parade in Napier should be around for many years yet, despite continual maintenance needed on the pavement lifted by their roots.

The Napier City Council said some are over 140 years old, they can live for up to 200 years, they are protected under conditions of the Napier District Plan, and further maintenance work is planned.

But some of the work needs to wait until after cruise season, which still has over 40 visits scheduled.

All of the Norfolk pines on Marine Parade are protected and the current plan to keep them healthy includes tree condition assessments, carried out by a qualified arborist, staff said.

The four Norfolk Island Pines and three pōhutukawa that mark the northern end of the city’s Marine Parade carry a preservation status because of their important association with the early history of the area.

The exact age of the trees is not known but a photograph dated 1889, held by the Hawke’s Bay Museum, shows trees in the area enclosed by an elaborate picket fence.

Norfolk pines in their finest on Marine Parade..

But trees’ root systems play havoc with road and footpath paving, and one further to the south had to be topped because of a lightning strike, but the council says assessments can include recommendations for pruning and maintenance work, and some maintenance on trees nearest the Port of Napier end is being delayed until after the cruise ship season.

The same cannot be said for the future of two aged liquidambar trees in Dalton St in the Napier CBD. Sited on each side of the street, between Emerson and Dickens Sts, they will be coming down when the season is a bit quieter.

The CBD will be the focal point of the Art Deco Festival from February 15-18, while celebrations are being planned later in the year to mark 150 years since the formal establishment of Napier – the proclamation of Napier as a borough in November 1874.

Meanwhile, the cruise season continues this week involving eight visits up to and including Waitangi Day, including Le Laperouse (overnighting Sunday-Monday, with fewer than 200 passengers), and current biggest cruise visitor Ovation of the Seas - with up to 4900 passengers and more than 1000 crew - is due to arrive on Friday.

The port’s cruise schedule lists 46 remaining visits by early April.