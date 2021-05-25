Top of Norfolk pine to be removed on Marine Parade after lightning strike

The top of a Norfolk pine tree on Marine Pde is to be removed on Thursday after it was struck by lightning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The top of a Norfolk pine tree on Napier's Marine Parade is set to be removed after it was struck by lightning.

The road will be closed southbound from 7am to 10am on Thursday while emergency tree works are undertaken.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said: "We are taking the dead top out of one of the Norfolk pines, which we believe was struck by lightning at some point."

The spokeswoman said the top of the tree is showing "no sign of life".

"It has been recommended by arborists we consulted that the top be removed, as it could pose a health and safety risk to the public."

NCC said the road will be closed from Vautier St to Edwardes St and detours will be in place.