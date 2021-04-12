Napier-Taupo Rd: NZTA proposes dropping SH5 speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h

The Napier-Taupō road is deadly. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The Napier-Taupō road is deadly. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Driving down State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō at 80 kilometres per hour?

That's the new speed proposed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as part of a series of changes to highways around the Hawke's Bay region.

Waka Kotahi has proposed lowering the speed along the notorious road from 100kmh to 80kmh from Eskdale to just south of Rangitaiki - a distance of about 83km.

NZTA regional relationships director Emma Speight said the speed limit review on the winding section would aim to save lives and prevent serious injuries from crashes.

Also in the proposal is the idea of lowering the speed limit on State Highway 51 between Waipatu in Hastings to Marine Parade in Napier from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has proposed lowering the speed along SH5 between Taupo and Napier from 100kmh to just 80kmh from Eskdale to just south of Rangitaiki. Photo / NZTA

From 2010, more than 150 people have lost their life or been seriously injured in crashes on the two state highways.

Speight said even when speed doesn't cause a crash, it's a factor in the severity.

"It can be the difference between a person being killed, seriously injured, or walking away from a crash," she said.

Waka Kotahi is formally consulting on the proposed speed changes on SH51 and SH5 and will be asking for feedback on the remaining sections of SH5, including Esk Valley and the Rangitaiki Straights.

"These sections have been chosen because they have a high crash risk and we know that lower speed limits save lives," Speight said.

"We also know that communities want to see speeds be lowered in the areas where serious crashes are occurring."

The introduction of safer speed limits is part of the road safety strategy 'Road to Zero 2020-30', which acknowledges even responsible people make mistakes and aims to minimise the impact of errors.

"This is something we can do to prevent deaths and help us to achieve our Road to Zero target to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years. However, speed is only one part of the puzzle," Speight added.

An additional $2.5m has been secured for safety improvements on SH5, which will be focused on the section of road from Ohurakura Rd in Te Pōhue to Waipunga Gorge lookout carpark, and will include side barriers, road markings and rumble lines.

These improvements will be implemented over the next four months.

Waka Kotahi is also exploring further improvements between Marine Parade and Awatoto, including the possibility of re-purposing the southbound passing lane to help improve the right turn out of Awatoto Rd.

The formal consultation period began on Monday and will close at 11pm on May 9.