Napier police pursuit of car with missing tyre ends in crash

Police pursuit ends on Willowbank Ave, Napier. Video / Paul Taylor

A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs ended in a fiery crash after police succeeded in at least the third attempt to force the rogue driver and vehicle off the road.

The chase, mainly through Marewa, ended when a patrol car forced the vehicle off Willowbank Rd and into a farm fence about 2.15pm.

Moments earlier, police spiked the vehicle's tyres in Nuffileld Ave and then, followed by several police vehicles, the fleeing car lost a tyre as it rounded a corner into Creagh St, just missing a drain-cleaning truck and its crew. It mounted the footpath sandwiched by two patrol cars.

Still the driver managed to escape, leaving wheel-rim marks across the footpath and onto Creagh St, turning left into Chambers St, still shedding rubber and bodywork, passing Napier Boys' High School and heading south out of town before the drama came to an end between the intersections of Willowbank Rd and Geddis Ave and Willowbank Rd and Kenny Rd.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit, which police said was "domestic" related. One man was arrested, but two others were allowed to go.

Police crash and serious incident inquiries were continuing early in the evening.

A police spokesperson said the pursuit was initiated in relation to a family harm incident.





A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs has ended in a crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

At least 10 police vehicles appeared to have been involved, but by early evening police had not reponded to further questions, including reasons for the number of police vehicles and what charges might be laid against the arrested man.

CCTV footage shows police pursuing the fleeing vehicle. Photo / Supplied

It's understood the pursuit ended when police boxed in the fleeing car, which crashed into a fence. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a car fire on Willowbank Rd, but they weren't required and left the scene with the police.

The police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.