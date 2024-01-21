One person is suspected to be dead following a serious crash in Napier.

Police were notified of the crash on Kennedy Rd at 12.29am.

The crash involved two vehicles and initial indications suggest one person is deceased, a police spokesperson said.

Kennedy Rd is closed between Maadi Rd and Bill Hercock St while emergency services respond to the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect slight delays if travelling in the immediate area.