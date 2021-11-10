Napier Christmas Parade cancelled due to Covid uncertainty

Santa at the Napier Christmas Parade. Photo / NZME

Christmas is not cancelled yet, but the Harcourts Christmas Parade in Napier is.

Santa made the call after Covid-19 restrictions at the border put him and his sleigh behind schedule.

"It's been a tough year for many people, and getting together for community celebrations is important but not in a way that puts quality time with friends and family at jeopardy," he said in a statement relayed by Napier City Council's communications team on Thursday.

"This year, our celebrations will have to be smaller, quieter but no less special."

General manager of Harcourts, James Cooper, said he thinks Santa has made the right call.

"Although disappointing for everyone, we totally agree that it is the right thing to do. The team are all looking forward to a brilliant parade in 2022."

The Christmas Parade usually includes 50 floats and up to 5000 spectators.