Napier: Axe-wielding man accused of robbing Four Square found 260km away

Police at Four Square Greenmeadows on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

An axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Four Square in Napier before taking off with cash and cigarettes has been arrested 260km away on the Kapiti Coast.

The 32-year-old man allegedly walked into Four Square Greenmeadows about 2pm on Sunday holding an axe before threatening staff and stealing a "quantity of cash" and cigarettes, police said.

No-one was injured in the incident and the man fled before police arrived.

The alleged robber was tracked down on Monday morning, hundreds of kilometres away.

"A 32-year-old man was located at a Paraparaumu address early [on Monday] morning and is due to appear in the Porirua District Court today facing charges of aggravated robbery and breaching conditions," a police statement read.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery and are seeking information from the public which may assist.

Anyone who was in the Gloucester St area on Sunday and saw anything suspicious, or has any other information, is asked to contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 211011/8890.