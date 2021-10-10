The 90% project: Auckland climbs four spots in the race to be fully vaccinated

The "Shot Doy" vaccination bus vaccinating people in Panmure. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland has climbed four spots in the "Top Towns" race to be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The City of Sails, which has borne the brunt of the nearly two-month-long Delta outbreak, now has 86.1 per cent of eligible people with one or both jabs.

There were 56 cases of Covid reported in Auckland yesterday.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said he felt uneasy about the "exponential rise" of cases in the city and it was now whether the health system could handle such a large number of hospitalisations.

The Herald is running a "Top Town" initiative as part of our vaccination campaign The 90% Project, which aims to get 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows with 61.6 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated, Auckland sits in sixth spot in the Top Towns race behind Dunedin (67 per cent), Marlborough (65.9 per cent), Central Otago (64.6 per cent), Nelson (64.2 per cent) and Kaikoura (61.6 per cent).

Hamilton is the next best area in the North Island, jumping three places to 60.9 per cent after Delta spread to Hamilton and Raglan in Waikato 10 days ago.

Manawatu has also jumped up 11 places since the last set of figures on October 8 to sit at 15th place with 58.1 per of people fully vaccinated.

This could be due to an Auckland-based truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North for work purposes and tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Napier has also recorded a jump up the list, up five places to 17th spot with 57 per cent of people double vaccinated and 78.6 per cent with at least one jab.

Slipping down the list by one or two spots are Tasman, Kapiti Coast, Thames-Coromandel, Timaru, Carterton and Masterton.