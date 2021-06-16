Simon Strickland, 58, was found critically injured outside the national museum in Wellington shortly after 7pm on Saturday, February 13. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression continues for the man charged with a fatal assault outside Te Papa.

The 28-year-old reappeared at the High Court in Wellington this morning.

Simon Strickland, 58, was found critically injured outside the national museum in Wellington shortly after 7pm on Saturday, February 13.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital, where his life support was turned off four days later.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in April.

He was earlier charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure, but that charge was withdrawn.

Justice Simon France today extended name suppression until another review on July 23, to allow time for medical assessments.

The man has been remanded on bail with his trial scheduled for March next year.