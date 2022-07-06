Name suppression continues for the man accused of critically injuring a 3-month-old baby in Masterton. Photo / File

Name suppression will continue for the man accused of critically assaulting a 3-month-old baby in Masterton.

The 34-year-old is accused of wounding the baby with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last month.

The man appeared in the Masterton District Court today over a grainy audio-visual link.

He will remain behind bars and will enter a plea to the charge next month.

The man's defence lawyer, Ian Murray, requested interim name suppression continue as he had only recently been assigned to his client.

Judge Barbara Morris granted the interim name suppression order to continue until his next court appearance on August 4.

The baby's injuries were discovered on June 16 after police were called to an incident at a Masterton property.

The baby had critical "non-accidental" injuries and was rushed to hospital, before being taken on to Starship hospital in critical condition.



Police conducted scene examinations at two Masterton homes and one vehicle.

Officer in charge Barry Bysouth said at the time police were investigating the assault while also focusing on supporting the baby's family.

"This incident is traumatic for all involved. An investigation is underway and police are working hard to determine the circumstances of the assault," Bysouth said.

"An equally important focus for the investigation team is the support of the whānau and baby."