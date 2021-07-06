Name suppression continues for Flaxmere pair accused of serious assault on 4-year-old

A 32-year-old woman and 27-year-old man charged in relation to the assault of a four-year-old boy in Flaxmere last year appeared in the Hastings District Court. Photo / NZME

Name suppression remains in place for the two people charged in relation to the serious assault of a 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere last year.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man was also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both appeared before Judge Louis Bidois in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

They were again granted name suppression and remanded without plea.

The charges related to an incident at a Flaxmere rental property, where a young boy was found critically injured on January, 29, last year.

Police say he has made a significant recovery, but has suffered permanent brain damage.

The pair were remanded on bail until their next appearance in August.