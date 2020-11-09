'Nailed it': National MP Chris Bishop's dig at Trump campaign's landscaping business press conference

National politician Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lower Hutt politician Chris Bishop has taken a dig at Donald Trump's campaign in his latest social media post.

"Might do my next press conference here," Bishop wrote on Facebook and Twitter, alongside an image of the 4 Seasons Nails Queensgate, a nail salon in Lower Hutt.

The post is a reference to the bizarre gaffe by the Trump campaign that, this weekend, led Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to host a press conference outside the Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping business in suburban Philadelphia. It was in between an adult video store and a crematorium.

Might do my next press conference here Posted by Chris Bishop on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Facebook users enjoyed a good laugh at Bishop's joke and even vouched for the Lower Hutt nail salon.

"You'll get lots of people attending. It's always chocka block there," one person commented.

"Chris, you nailed it! But blue please, not red," another Facebook user said.

On Twitter, where the National politician, who this year lost his Hutt South electorate seat, also posted the joke, one user said he'll "vote 2 ticks blue for 10 years" if Bishop commits to holding a press conference at the nail salon at some point.

Should have done press conference re Airport Flyer here pic.twitter.com/AnOlxFelzg — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) November 9, 2020

Bishop was one of thousands of social media users who mocked the Trump campaign for holding a press conference at a truly bizarre location.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping found itself in the global spotlight after Trump set up press conference right outside the business.

Numerous theories emerged online about what could possibly have happened to lead to this bizarre turn of events.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia was quick to distance itself from the press conference, pointing out on its social media that there is no relation between them and the landscaping company with the same name.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG — Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020

This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

In between Trump's confusing tweets about which Four Seasons would host the press conference with his lawyers - which Trump himself did not attend, as he was playing golf - the Four Seasons hotel sent out a clarification.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke at the bizarre conference in the suburban parking lot, where he once again said the president will not concede and plans to take the fight over the election results to the courts.

It was reportedly during this press conference that Giuliani learnt that the race had officially been called for Joe Biden.

The incident quickly went viral on social media and Americans have not wasted time, even creating Four Seasons Total Landscaping merchandise to mark the infamous moment in the election.