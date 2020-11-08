US election: Lawyers for Donald Trump call press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

It's the Four Seasons - but not that Four Seasons. Photo / Twitter

It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference in front of the closed garage door of a small landscaping business in Philadelphia, next door to an adult video store and across from a crematorium.

"Four Seasons Total Landscaping" found itself in the global spotlight after Trump set up a whole press conference right outside the business.

Numerous theories emerged online about what could possibly have happened to lead to this bizarre turn of events.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia was quick to distance itself from the press conference, pointing out on its social media that there is no relation between them and the landscaping company with the same name.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG — Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020

This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

the switcheroo from the four seasons hotel to “four seasons total landscaping” feels like an metaphor for the president’s standing in the Pa tally as the week has progressed https://t.co/lkCTtWguge — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

In between Trump's confusing tweets about which Four Seasons would host the press conference with his lawyers - which Trump himself did not attend, as he was playing golf - the Four Seasons hotel sent out a clarification.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke at the bizarre conference in the suburban parking lot, where he once again said the president will not concede and plans to take the fight over the election results to the courts.

It was reportedly during this press conference that Giuliani learnt that the race had officially been called for Joe Biden.

The incident quickly went viral on social media and Americans have not wasted time, even creating "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" merchandise to mark the infamous moment in the election.

I am several celebratory mimosas in and made myself the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shirt I desperately wanted in my life. If you want it too, I'm tossing all profits to the Georgia runoffs. https://t.co/hK7mvcLr1I pic.twitter.com/NyjaNj39Ko — shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) November 7, 2020

In my estimation, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping incident is the most hilarious thing ever to happen in human history — so hilarious that we are unable to comprehend it right now. In three days, we will all just break out in laughter for 12 hours straight. https://t.co/rZd3U3ef64 — Stephen Wertheim (@stephenwertheim) November 7, 2020

The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves. pic.twitter.com/ReBGskwOSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

If you missed the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping this was the best part pic.twitter.com/O8hy9Yst11 — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) November 7, 2020

Richard Hall, one of the journalists who attended the press conference outside the landscaping business posted a whole Twitter thread on the event.