N-Desethyletonitazene was detected in a blue circular tablet with no markings that was sold as a diazepam tablet in the capital. Photo / High Alert

A highly synthetic opioid has been found in a fake diazepam tablet in Wellington and is possibly in circulation nationwide.

New Zealand’s dangerous drug warning system High Alert says N-Desethyletonitazene has been detected.

"There are concerns people who take this tablet believing it to be diazepam are at significant risk of harm, including death, even from a single tablet."





A typical dose of N-Desethyletonitazene is measured in micrograms making it much smaller than a dose of diazepam, which is measured in milligrams.

“This means that a person taking this substance thinking it is diazepam may inadvertently take multiple doses of N-Desethyletonitazene, significantly increasing the risk of serious harm,” High Alert said.

The substance was detected in a blue circular tablet with no markings that was sold as diazepam in Wellington.

“A sample of this substance was submitted to a New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme drug-checking clinic in Wellington”, High Alert said.

“Further analysis of the sample was conducted by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, which determined the sample contained N-Desethyletonitazene. No diazepam was detected in the tablet.”

The substance could also be available as a blue powder made from crushed tablets.

“It is important to never assume that what you have is the same as what you are being told it is. Misrepresentation can occur anywhere along the supply chain.”

N-Desethyletonitazene comes from a class of drugs known as nitazenes which may have been linked to several deaths in New Zealand since 2022, High Alert advised.

Pharmacological data suggest nitazenes have a potency similar to, and in some cases greater than, fentanyl.

Authorities have warned taking this drug can easily lead to an overdose even among people with experience using opioids.

Effects of N-Desethyletonitazene include slowed breathing, blue lips or fingertips, cold and clammy skin, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.