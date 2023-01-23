Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Myles Thomas: Debate over RNZ/TVNZ merger is the proof we need it

By Myles Thomas
5 mins to read
The RNZ-TVNZ merger remains contentious. Photo montage / NZ Herald

The RNZ-TVNZ merger remains contentious. Photo montage / NZ Herald

OPINION

How the RNZ/TVNZ merger went from its first reading in Parliament to the legislative extinction list is an example of why New Zealand actually needs more public media and not less. Let me explain.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand