Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lynn Charlton: Stop calling rodeo deaths accidents

By Lynn Charlton
3 mins to read
A bull lunges and kicks while being ridden at a rodeo event. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

A bull lunges and kicks while being ridden at a rodeo event. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

OPINION

Three rodeo animal deaths reported recently were not legitimate accidents, as claimed. They never are.

Catastrophic injuries at rodeos directly result from what is done to animals at what I believe are outdated cruelty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand