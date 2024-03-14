Emergency services responded to a fatal accident on Muriwai Beach after a ute rolled, throwing a teen from the vehicle and crushing her. Video / Ben Dickens

A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty after a ute crash that killed a teenager on West Auckland’s Muriwai Beach.

Madison Chamberlain, 19, died when a ute flipped on the beach on January 21, throwing her from the vehicle and crushing her.

The defendant, a 20-year-old man, was named as the driver of the ute in the Waitākere District Court today after not applying for continued name suppression.

He entered a guilty plea to charges of dangerous driving and causing Chamberlain’s death while under the influence of drugs. 1News reported it was revealed the 20-year-old had MDMA in his system at the time of the accident.

A group wearing shirts with “JUSTICE FOR MADI” and “LOVE YOU MADI” printed on them in bold sat in the public gallery.

Summary of fact details revealed today that the 20-year-old man received his restricted licence in March 2022 and travelled to Muriwai with a group of friends, including Chamberlain, who he’d known for years.

He drove along the beach at about 70km/h, despite there being a 60km/h speed limit, in a manual Toyota Hilux of which he had brought a week earlier. A condition on his restricted licence stated he could only drive automatic vehicles, 1News reported.

The group paused for a break and to socialise and during this time seating arrangements were changed, with two people, including Chamberlain, getting into the back tray of the ute.

After driving off, the defendant swerved from side to side intentionally to do “snakies” or “swervies”.

The front wheels lodged into a patch of soft sand during a right turn, sending Chamberlain and another person in the ute’s tray flying as it flipped and rolled, 1News reported.

During the roll, the ute “impacted” with Chamberlain and she received “instant, non-survivable injuries”.

A fisherman earlier told the Herald he saw the ute before it flipped, throwing Chamberlain from the vehicle and crushing her.

He said a girl was in the back of the ute as a man drove it on the beach doing doughnuts.

The 20-year-old was granted bail today.

A nominal date of April 15 was set for sentencing, which could change.

The maximum penalty on the drug driving charge is 10 years imprisonment or a $20,000 fine, while a three month jail term or $4500 fine is the maximum for dangerous driving.

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the scene on Auckland’s west coast about 2.30pm on January 21.

Chamberlain’s employer, New World New Lynn, remembered her online: “Maddie worked on the checkouts in our store, she was a beautiful and kind people-person and much loved by us all.

“We’re so sad, looking after each other here and heartbroken for Maddie’s family, friends and every one of us who had the privilege to know and love her.”

The incident led to calls for cars to be banned on the popular Auckland beach to stop similar deaths.

Rodney local board chair Brent Bailey told the Herald that vehicles were in direct conflict with those who wanted to use the beach for activities such as kite surfing or sunbathing.

“The immature behaviour by a small segment of the community has already caused tragedy – and I think it’s probably avoidable.”

Resident Ed Donald said he’d been pushing for years to have better policing of vehicle access to the beach.

He said the speed limit of 60km/h on the beach was ridiculous and it should be dropped to 10km/h. Police should also be deployed to prosecute rule-breakers.

“We have been asking and asking for more policing on the beach and they just say, ‘We don’t have the resources’.”

Donald said Chamberlain’s death was “tragic” and feared more could follow if action wasn’t taken.

“How many deaths do you need?”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.