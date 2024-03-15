Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Murder charge after death in Glenmall car park: Brayden Towler on trial over road rage death in West Auckland

Steve Braunias
By
10 mins to read
Brayden Andrew Towler, accused of murder using a vehicle as a weapon, appears at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Steve Braunias investigates the moment that road rage in Glen Eden turned, and a man was hit and killed by a Holden.

Glen Eden is one of the prime bogan territories

