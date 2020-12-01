Multiple serious injuries in Central Hawke's Bay crash

Emergency services are on their way to a serious crash between a truck and car on State Highway 2, near Takapau. Photo / Rachel Wise

Several people have been seriously injured after a car and a truck collided on State Highway 2, near Takapau.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Snee Rd and Byrne Rd at 2.48pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the Central Hawke's Bay road is blocked after a truck collided with a car.

"Initial indications are that several people have sustained serious injuries," she said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three ambulances and a helicopter are on the scene.

Police said diversions are in place at the SH2 intersections of State Highway 50, Charlotte Rd and Korpua Rd.

"A diversion is in place, however we are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for the next couple of hours," the police spokeswoman said.

According to a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Hawke's Bay and Gisborne spokesman, the SH2 southbound lane is closed with detours in place near Charlotte Rd.

"Northbound remains open," the spokesman said. "Please take extra care while passing and expect delays in the area.

"Contractors are en route," the spokeswoman added.

MORE TO COME