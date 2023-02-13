Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to inundate it.
A witness on the scene said he saw at least three farmers rescuing “half a dozen families” from their homes on Dale Rd in Ramarama.
One family had about 16 dogs that needed evacuating, the witness said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald one family was rescued just after 9.45pm.
Two crews were called to the scene and helped a family trapped in the rising flood waters.
Thankfully, with the help of police personnel, the family was taken to safety.
About an hour earlier, about 8.30pm, a police spokesperson said police helped another person escape the dangerous water.
They were located soon after and also taken to safety.