Fire crews on the scene rescuing multiple families from flood-stricken Dale Road, Ramarama. Photo / George Heard

Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to inundate it.

A witness on the scene said he saw at least three farmers rescuing “half a dozen families” from their homes on Dale Rd in Ramarama.

One family had about 16 dogs that needed evacuating, the witness said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald one family was rescued just after 9.45pm.

Two crews were called to the scene and helped a family trapped in the rising flood waters.

Thankfully, with the help of police personnel, the family was taken to safety.

About an hour earlier, about 8.30pm, a police spokesperson said police helped another person escape the dangerous water.

They were located soon after and also taken to safety.







