Multiple drink driving incidents in Dunedin over the weekend

"Drink-driving is a constant," says Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen. Photo / Otago Daily TImes

While a 25-year-old man was being processed by police for alleged drink-driving, his drunk partner got behind the wheel and drove their car away with two toddlers inside.

He was one of several drink-drivers caught by Otago police over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said on Saturday the man was pulled over while travelling from Invercargill to Milton.

He had a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg, more than double the legal limit.

While he was being processed by police, his partner drove away with a 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the car.

She was stopped between Balclutha and Milton, and was found to have a breath-alcohol level of 861mcg, more than three times the legal limit, Dinnissen said.

"That's some really bad behaviour there."

In another alleged drink-driving incident, police were called to a crash in Cargill St, Dunedin, at 12.15am on Friday.

A 25-year-old woman was picking up a friend when she crashed into a parked car.

Dinnissen said she tried to flee, but her car's engine seized.

The woman claimed to have drunk three beers over three hours, but had a breath-alcohol level of 504mcg, double the legal limit.

Dinnissen said "504[mcg] is a bit more than three beers".

At 10.45pm on Friday, a 27-year-old learner driver came to the attention of police after running an amber light at the intersection of George and St Andrew Sts, in Dunedin.

The man was found to have a breath-alcohol level of 772mcg, Dinnissen said.

"Drink-driving is a constant."