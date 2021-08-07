Multiple deaths in Timaru road crash: Five feared killed, police say 'speed a factor'

Police confirmed at 8.51pm that a number of people have lost their lives in a crash near Washdyke this evening. Photo / George Heard

Up to five people have been killed in an horrrific single-car road crash in Timaru, with police saying speed is believed to have been a factor.

Police confirmed multiple deaths in the crash, at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd in Washdyke, at about 7.20pm on Saturday.

Up to five people are understood to have been killed while another person was extricated from the wreck by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said: "Sadly, a number of people died at the scene.

"Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.

"The road will be closed for a significant period of time while a scene examination is undertaken."

Police confirmed it was a single-vehicle crash after it had earlier been reported as a two-car crash.

One person was hospitalised following the crash but police would not confirm the total number of people in the car.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said 13 staff attended the scene of the crash.

"We responded with units from Washdyke, a fire engine from Timaru and a second rescue tender from Temuka to the north," Norris said.

"They extricated one person from the scene and assisted with the other agencies. But there was only one extrication that was performed at the scene that I'm aware of."

Norris said the Serious Crash Unit were working at the scene and FENZ might be required to go back later.

"Our understanding is it was a single car motor vehicle accident. Initial reports were there may have been two cars involved, it turned out to be a single car," Norris said.

"Not the sort of thing crews want to be faced with."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released when available.