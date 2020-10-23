Multiple crashes across Auckland block lanes, slow commuters

General view of Auckland Harbour Bridge on a day with high winds in Auckland Weather. NZ Herald photo by Alex Burton 27 September 2020

Several crashes across Auckland's motorways have blocked lanes and caused delays for those wanting to get away for the long weekend today.

They included a three-car crash that blocked a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Police and St John attended the Harbour Bridge crash around 10.30am.

Seven people were involved.

Three people were treated for minor injuries and one person was taken to Auckland Hospital.

Four others were offered medical treatment but refused it.

In the latest update from Waka Kotahi NZTA, the lane has been reopened and the bridge is now clear of congestion.

Just after 10am, a multi-car crash blocked the southbound right lane between Hill Rd and Takanini, but by 10.45am the SH1 crash had been cleared and congestion was beginning to ease.

At almost the same time as the 10.30am Harbour Bridge incident, a crash near the Market Rd off-ramp near Greenlane blocked the left lane southbound. By 11am, the incident had been cleared and all lanes opened.

After a number of minor crashes this morning, police are urging motorists to take care and be patient.