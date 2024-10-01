The National Land Transport Programme allocates funding of $32.9 billion across 2024-2027; the budget for walking and cycling has been set at $460 million, significantly less than the $910m allocated in the 2021-2024 plan.

Takapū/Northern Ward councillor Tony Randle said he was “not a big fan of cycleways” but had always been supportive of the cycleway on Middleton Rd.

“It’s a very narrow, windy road. It’s a really great place to cycle, so people go there, but it actually is not very safe with the speed of the cars and the blind corners. I’ve always been keen to have a cycleway built on there,” he said.

Randle was “disappointed” the decision to put the walking and cycling project on hold was made, suggesting “less important things” were still going ahead.

A regional transport committee agenda put forward by Greater Wellington Regional Council states WCC has “reprioritised funding” and will look at the Tawa to Johnsonville connection again in the 2027-2030 Long Term Plan.

Randle said the two sections of the cycleway were estimated to cost around $18m. He was not confident it would be back on the table eventually - adding the council “really hasn’t got any money”.

“Even important safety issues like this cycleway have to take a [place] in the queue while we sort out core, critical water infrastructure.”

Patrick Morgan from advocacy group Cycling Action Network said people were missing out on an essential safety project “because the Government has shortsightedly cut funding for cycling and walking”.

He added it was not feasible for most people to bike or walk along the 70km/h road.

A business case that looked at a range of options on Middleton Rd was funded in the 2023/24 financial year after the council voted in 2022 to adopt its Paneke Pōneke plan, which looks to grow the city’s cycle network to 166km.

A 2021 Tawa Community Board submission stated the only route south for cyclists from Tawa was along Middleton Rd, a route deemed “winding and too narrow to share safely with buses and commuter traffic”.

The board called for the section of infrastructure to be “a very high priority” in its 2021 submission on WCC’s bike network plan.

A council spokesperson has said it would be very difficult to say when or if it will be able to advance the Middleton Rd project.

In a statement, Transport Minister Simeon Brown said while the current funding allocation is a reduction from the previous National Land Transport Project, it recognises the Government’s priority “which is to build and maintain the roading network which fell into disrepair under the last Government.”

“The Government is investing a record amount into road maintenance, and a 41% increase in funding for public transport services, to ensure we are maintaining our roading network to a higher standard while providing more reliable public transport choices,” Brown added.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.