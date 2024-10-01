Advertisement
Multimillion-dollar Johnsonville and Tawa cycleway connection on pause, cost savings and Govt transport plan blamed

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
A Wellington City Council spokesperson said the recently released National Land Transport Programme has not allocated "any funding" to Wellington's walking and cycling projects over the next three years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A walking and cycling upgrade between Johnsonville and Tawa in Wellington has been put on pause as Wellington City Council (WCC) makes cost savings and works with new Government priorities.

The council does not currently plan to invest any money into the Middleton Rd walking and cycling route over the next three years.

“In preparing the 2024-2027 Long Term Plan, [Wellington City] councillors sought to find savings from within the bike network programme and wanted to address the gaps in the network left in the wake of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving termination,” a council spokesperson told NZME.

“The recently released National Land Transport Programme, which allocates central government funding to local roading projects, has not allocated any funding to Wellington’s walking and cycling projects over the next three years,” the spokesperson added.

The programme put a number of walking and cycling projects on pause. Transport Minister Simeon Brown has also previously said New Zealanders were “sick and tired” of the amount of money going towards cycleways.

The National Land Transport Programme allocates funding of $32.9 billion across 2024-2027; the budget for walking and cycling has been set at $460 million, significantly less than the $910m allocated in the 2021-2024 plan.

Takapū/Northern Ward councillor Tony Randle said he was “not a big fan of cycleways” but had always been supportive of the cycleway on Middleton Rd.

“It’s a very narrow, windy road. It’s a really great place to cycle, so people go there, but it actually is not very safe with the speed of the cars and the blind corners. I’ve always been keen to have a cycleway built on there,” he said.

Randle was “disappointed” the decision to put the walking and cycling project on hold was made, suggesting “less important things” were still going ahead.

A regional transport committee agenda put forward by Greater Wellington Regional Council states WCC has “reprioritised funding” and will look at the Tawa to Johnsonville connection again in the 2027-2030 Long Term Plan.

Randle said the two sections of the cycleway were estimated to cost around $18m. He was not confident it would be back on the table eventually - adding the council “really hasn’t got any money”.

“Even important safety issues like this cycleway have to take a [place] in the queue while we sort out core, critical water infrastructure.”

Patrick Morgan from advocacy group Cycling Action Network said people were missing out on an essential safety project “because the Government has shortsightedly cut funding for cycling and walking”.

He added it was not feasible for most people to bike or walk along the 70km/h road.

A business case that looked at a range of options on Middleton Rd was funded in the 2023/24 financial year after the council voted in 2022 to adopt its Paneke Pōneke plan, which looks to grow the city’s cycle network to 166km.

A 2021 Tawa Community Board submission stated the only route south for cyclists from Tawa was along Middleton Rd, a route deemed “winding and too narrow to share safely with buses and commuter traffic”.

The board called for the section of infrastructure to be “a very high priority” in its 2021 submission on WCC’s bike network plan.

A council spokesperson has said it would be very difficult to say when or if it will be able to advance the Middleton Rd project.

In a statement, Transport Minister Simeon Brown said while the current funding allocation is a reduction from the previous National Land Transport Project, it recognises the Government’s priority “which is to build and maintain the roading network which fell into disrepair under the last Government.”

“The Government is investing a record amount into road maintenance, and a 41% increase in funding for public transport services, to ensure we are maintaining our roading network to a higher standard while providing more reliable public transport choices,” Brown added.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

