Mt Wellington’s Marua Rd closed due to gas leak in Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A gas leak near an industrial area in Auckland has led to the closure of a residential street and a significant build-up of traffic this evening. Photo / File

A gas leak near an industrial area in Auckland has led to the closure of a residential street and a significant build-up of traffic this evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the leak on Mt Wellington’s Marua Rd about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Police closed the road between the intersections with Lunn Ave and Harris Rd. Motorists are being detoured at the intersection of Marua and Harris Rds, Burt and Rutland Rds and Lunn and Marua Rd, police said.

A gas leak near an industrial area in Auckland has led to the closure of a residential street and a significant build-up of traffic this evening. Photo / Google
Police said motorists should avoid the area and expect delays into the evening.

“Emergency services appreciate motorists’ co-operation tonight,” a police spokesman said.

