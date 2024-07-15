Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police were in the early stages of working out what happened, but it seemed those involved knew each other.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley said she had been in contact with the family of the deceased.

“I had his Aunty message me on Facebook,” Bartley said.

“They are in shock, and she’s just upset.”

The community had voiced their concerns about safety, Bartley said.

“I’ve heard some real serious concerns from the community about safety in the area, I’ve heard our community saying that they have some real issues with provision of community facilities in the area, and that some want to see strong enforcement.”

Some wanted to see a see a long-term community response to crime, she said.

“I think the police presence is needed.”

“Especially to give our community a sense of safety, having that police presence there.”

Bartley raised concerns around the number of recent gun crimes in Auckland.

“We are experiencing so many shootings,” she said.

“How come these people have got guns, and they’re just out there shooting people?”

