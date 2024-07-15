Advertisement
Mt Wellington homicide: Family of man found killed outside vape store ‘in shock’, councillor says

RNZ
2 mins to read
A man was found dead in a vehicle on Penrose Road in Mt Wellington on Saturday night, 13 July. Photo / RNZ / Finn Blackwell

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

The family of a man found dead in a car outside a vape shop at the weekend is devastated, says an Auckland councillor.

Police were called to Penrose Rd in Mount Wellington about 10.40pm on Saturday after reports of a gun being fired outside a business.

When they arrived, a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

At the scene, broken glass and blood could be seen on the ground by the driver’s side of the car door.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police were in the early stages of working out what happened, but it seemed those involved knew each other.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley said she had been in contact with the family of the deceased.

“I had his Aunty message me on Facebook,” Bartley said.

“They are in shock, and she’s just upset.”

A homicide investigation is under way after a man was found dead in a car outside shops on Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Isaac Davison
The community had voiced their concerns about safety, Bartley said.

“I’ve heard some real serious concerns from the community about safety in the area, I’ve heard our community saying that they have some real issues with provision of community facilities in the area, and that some want to see strong enforcement.”

Some wanted to see a see a long-term community response to crime, she said.

“I think the police presence is needed.”

Councillor Josephine Bartley.
“Especially to give our community a sense of safety, having that police presence there.”

Bartley raised concerns around the number of recent gun crimes in Auckland.

“We are experiencing so many shootings,” she said.

“How come these people have got guns, and they’re just out there shooting people?”

- RNZ

