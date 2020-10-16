Mt Roskill state house transformation project wins major architectural award

ADNZ Awards 2020 Auckland/Northland regional winners 2@4in 1 a renovated 1940s Mount Roskill state house creating 2 homes under one roof by Madushin Amarasekera. Photo / Supplied

A project that transformed a 1940s Mt Roskill state house into two homes under one roof has been named as a major award winner in the 2020 Architectural Designers NZ Awards.

This year's programme saw 158 entries from architects and architectural designers across New Zealand, and nine Auckland and Northland projects were recognised. Two designers won major regional awards titles.

Designer Madushin Amarasekera renovated a 1940s Mount Roskill state house, creating two homes under one roof. Photo / Supplied

Called "2@4 in 1", the designer, Madushin Amarasekera of Construkt Associates, designed it for his family and maternal grandparents to live in.

The property is made up of a 72sq m two-bedroom unit and a three-bedroom unit, and was completed on a "modest" budget of $500,000.

"The architect has creatively transformed the house into a home that exceptionally accommodates an extended multi-generational family," the judges said.

Lockdown Lover family bach in Tindall's Bay - renovation from 78 sq/m to 178 sq/m holiday home by Trevor Wilson. Photo / Supplied.

There was a level of separation between the two homes, while allowing interaction between the older and younger generation.

Judges said there was a design flow where the extended family encountered each other, but also private spaces for retreat.

"Smart moves such as building upwards over existing foundations to reduce new footings have seen a dramatic change for this modest budget. This is a very sophisticated remodelling of the humble state house and we are sure it is the envy of its neighbours," they said.

Trevor Wilson of ARCreate Design Studio won the Auckland Northland Regional Resene Colour in Design Award for his project 'Lockdown Lover', which turned a two bedroom 78sqm house into a 178sqm holiday home.

Judges praised the designer for the use of icy blues, smooth whites and soft textures that come together to form an elegant, beachy palette.

"From the fresh, plush fabrics to the delicate, silvered greys, this home is the ultimate place for relaxation. Vivid, lucid art and deep, inky depths complete this scheme and add a formal touch."

Queen Street a new build on Northcote Point by David Giles of ARCreate Design Studio won the Highly Commended Award. Photo / Supplied.

Designer David Giles of ARCreate Design Studio received a highly commended award in the Residential New Home between 150m2 and 300m2 category for "Queen Street" a new build on a busy street in Northcote Point.

Located in a Heritage Zone and on a 276m2 section, a simple rectangle with a 45-degree roof was decided on.

Giles said he used different design approaches to create feelings of space, industrial and heritage.

Queen Street a new build on Northcote Point by David Giles of ARCreate Design Studio. Photo / Supplied.

"To get the feeling of space I decided to open the entire ground floor so it felt like the ground floor, front and rear courtyards are without restriction," he said.

"To get the industrial feel inside we decided on litecrete tilt panels, which give great texture and surprising warmth to the interior, along with polished concrete for both floors and exposed steel beams. While to get the heritage feel outside, some of the tilt panels were imprinted with weatherboards and all of them with window surrounds."

Judges said 'Queen Street' was an example of how to do the exaggerated gable form well.

ADNZ chief executive Gregory Watts said the awards are a celebration of New Zealand's architectural community and the innovative and inspiring work they create.

"It is fantastic to see designers pushing themselves to design interesting, aspirational and superbly liveable solutions for the New Zealand environment," Watts said.

Regional Award winners are announced from August to October, while the national awards gala will be held on November 20 in Auckland.